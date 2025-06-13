West Ham join race in signing Juventus centre-back Tiago Djalo

West Ham United are exploring a deal to sign Juventus centre-back Tiago Djalo this summer, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.

The 25-year-old joined Juventus from Ligue 1 side Lille last winter but played just 16 minutes of football in his first six months in Turin. He went on loan to Primeira Liga side Porto the previous summer to gain regular playing time but could only accumulate 17 appearances, including seven in the Europa League.

Despite his limited playing time, his qualities, whenever called upon, were glaring, and this is why he was trusted to anchor the backline in the club’s seven-game Europa League campaign.

His performances have caught the attention of several clubs, including West Ham, as Tuttosport claims that the East London club have entered the race for Djalo and are now exploring a possible swoop to sign him this summer.

In a boost to Graham Potter’s side, the Italian outlet reports that the Portugal international is not part of Juventus’ plans, and the Bianconeri are now open to selling him to potential suitors, with West Ham now keen.

However, several clubs in Ligue 1, as well as clubs in the Premier League, including London rivals Crystal Palace, are set to battle with West Ham for the signature of the Portuguese international, who is valued at a bargain £6m fee by Transfermarkt, according to the report.

Djalo to West Ham

West Ham had one of the worst defensive records in the recently concluded Premier League. They conceded 62 goals in the Premier League, the sixth most among all the 20 teams in the league.

Only 16th-place Wolverhampton Wanderers (69) and 17th-place Tottenham Hotspur (65) conceded more goals than the Hammers among teams outside the relegation zone, and this poor defensive display has prompted the immediate need for defensive reinforcement in the squad.

The club have already confirmed the permanent signing of French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice on a five-year deal, and more defensive reinforcements are expected this summer, with Djalo now emerging as the next prime target.

At 25, the Portuguese defender would offer Potter a young, athletic option as they eye more younger recruits, having finished last season as the oldest squad in the league with an average age of 28.0.