Frank ‘desperately’ wants to sign Bryan Mbeumo at Tottenham

Thomas Frank ‘desperately’ wants to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo at Tottenham Hotspur, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Following a successful six and a half year spell at Gtech Community Stadium, the Dane has been appointed as the new manager of the Lilywhites to replace Ange Postecoglou.

After remaining absent from the top flight for 74 years, Frank helped the Bees gain promotion to the Premier League in the 2021/22 season. Now, before leaving, he has made them a settled top-flight team.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk Podcast, Sheth claims that Frank would ‘desperately’ like to bring Mbeumo with him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and they can offer him Champions League football.

However, the Cameroonian wants to join Manchester United and have already agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils. After seeing their opening formal proposal worth around £55m rejected by the Bees, Man Utd are expected to go back with an improved bid.

United purchased Matheus Cunha for around £62.5m, and the West London club want a similar fee to let their talisman leave. Despite Frank’s desire to sign Mbeumo, Ruben Amorim’s side are currently leading the race.

Mbeumo to Tottenham

Sheth said:

“It’s interesting this, because now the spectre for Manchester United is Thomas Frank imminently arriving at Tottenham Hotspur, and he would desperately like to have Bryan Mbeumo at Tottenham Hotspur, and he can offer Bryan Mbeumo Champions League football. “The information we have as it stands is that Mbeumo wants to go to Manchester United. A lot of that deal on the personal terms side have been agreed in principle.”

Mbeumo has been a subject of attention in this transfer window after displaying productive performances last term. In 38 Premier League appearances, he scored 20 goals and registered seven assists. Moreover, he helped his side finish in the top half of the table.

Mbeumo is a right winger by trait, but can also play the second striker role. Spurs currently have Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski to deploy in the right flank, while Wilson Odobert can also provide cover in this area if needed.

Mbeumo is a highly talented player and was one of the best forwards in the Premier League last term. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to trump Man Utd in this race.