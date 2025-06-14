West Ham plot swoop to sign Atalanta star Raoul Bellanova

West Ham United are reportedly plotting a swoop to sign Atalanta star Raul Bellanova, as per Caught Offside.

The 25-year-old displayed promising performances at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the 2023/24 campaign, scoring a solitary goal and registering seven assists in 37 Serie A appearances. Moreover, he helped his side keep 18 clean sheets.

After being impressed by his performances, La Dea decided to sign him last summer. Upon moving to Gewiss Stadium, the Italian was excellent last term, registering nine assists and keeping 12 clean sheets in 35 league appearances. He even guided his team to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four in Serie A.

Now, Caught Offside claim that having been impressed by Bellanova’s recent displays, West Ham have expressed their interest in signing him this summer.

La Dea don’t allow their star man to leave easily and may try to do that this time around as well, with his existing deal set to run until 2029. But, if they are forced to cash-in, they want around £34m.

The Hammers aren’t the only club in this race, as Aston Villa and Fulham are also keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop. Moreover, Napoli have also expressed their interest in the Italian.

Bellanova to West Ham

The Atalanta star, standing at 6ft 2in tall, used to play as a RWB at Torino, and his role at the Gewiss Stadium is the same, but he can also play in the right-back position.

He is quick, strong, efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas and is also good at defensive contributions.

With Vladimir Coufal set to leave as a free agent at the end of this month, West Ham are seemingly planning to hire a new right-sided defender.

Graham Potter likes to deploy a back-three system, so the Hammers are exploring the possibility of purchasing a wing-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is an option for the RWB role but is also comfortable on the opposite side.

Bellanova has showcased his qualities in the Italian top flight in recent times and also has the experience of playing for his national team. He is set to enter the prime stage of his career, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for the Hammers should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.