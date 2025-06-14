Everton set to submit formal offer to sign former Man Utd midfielder Fred from Fernabahce

Everton have set their sights on Fenerbahçe midfielder Fred over a possible move to Merseyside this summer, according to Turkish outlet Takvim.

Fred had a five-year stint in the Premier League with Manchester United, where he made 212 appearances for the Red Devils, netting 14 goals and providing 19 assists before moving to Turkey in the summer of 2023.

In the recently concluded season, the Brazil international was an ever-present figure in the middle of the park for Jose Mourinho’s side, making 45 appearances across all competitions.

A move back to the Premier League could be on the horizon, as Takvim claims that the Brazilian midfielder is on the radar of Everton over a possible summer move.

The Turkish outlet adds that Everton’s head coach, David Moyes, has earmarked the 32-year-old as a priority option to reinforce his midfield ranks next season.

The Merseyside club are now preparing to submit a ‘large transfer fee’ to sign the 32-year-old, who is valued at £15m by Fenerbahçe, according to the report.

Experience

Everton’s midfield was anchored by the ever-reliable Idrissa Gueye last season. Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner, and Carlos Alcaraz were the other midfield options.

Still, with Doucoure leaving, the club need another midfield option that would provide the team with the much-needed physicality that the Malian midfielder offered.

Fred would be an excellent fit for David Moyes’ system, which demands high physical output—particularly from midfielders—so it’s no surprise the Scottish manager is ‘prioritising’ a move for the Brazilian.

With considerable Premier League experience under his belt, the 32-year-old would be expected to hit the ground running from day one, especially in an Everton side tailored to his high-energy style.

However, Gueye will turn 36 in September, and Fred, now 32, appears to be past his prime—despite still possessing notable qualities. This means Everton may need to recruit at least two new midfielders at the end of next season, given the advancing ages of their most experienced options in the middle of the park.

Therefore, while Gueye’s experience remains valuable, prioritising a move for a younger, high-quality midfielder—one capable of making an immediate impact and also serving as a long-term asset—seems the more sensible approach at this stage.