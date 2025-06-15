Tottenham Hotspur pondering over summer swoop for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho

Tottenham Hotspur have an agreement in place to sign Mathys Tel permanently from Bayern Munich, whereas Thomas Frank’s appointment as head coach has meant that their links with Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo have also strengthened. That said, the Londoners are keen on a surprise signing from their rivals Manchester United.

Spanish source Todo Fichajes (h/t Sport Illustrated) has reported that Tottenham are considering an attempt to land Jadon Sancho from the Red Devils this summer. Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen on the Englishman, who his employers are looking to get rid of permanently in the transfer window, after a year and a half out on loan since the start of 2024.

Most recently, Sancho was on Chelsea’s books. He scored five goals and provided 10 assists for them in all competitions but the Blues decided against triggering their option to buy him. The 25-year-old is also not a part of Ruben Amorim’s plans heading into next season and Spurs have been rumoured to be keen on offering him a way out.

Sancho will need to take a pay cut to join Tottenham

If Jadon Sancho is to join Tottenham Hotspur, he will have to accept a significant pay cut. He is one of Manchester United’s highest paid players and personal terms were one of the reasons why a permanent transfer to Chelsea fell apart. In addition, the Red Devils will also need to be reasonable with their demands given that the forward is a player they are actively looking to sell.

He would be an exciting addition to Tottenham, however, and under a manager like Thomas Frank, who allows his players the freedom to express themselves on the pitch, the former Borussia Dortmund star could finally come good. Unlike at Man United, the pressure at Hotspur Way will also be relatively less, therefore meaning it is a conducive environment for him to thrive in.

Sancho has rarely shown glimpses of his potential at Manchester United but has been rated very highly nonetheless with Ian Wright calling him an ‘amazing’ player. With his best years yet to come, however, there is every reason to believe the player will manage to turn his situation around and Tottenham may be the right setting for him to do so.