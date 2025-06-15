West Ham pondering over loan swoop for Al-Nassr hitman Jhon Duran

West Ham’s long-time servant Michail Antonio is at the end of his career at the London Stadium and no decision has been made over his continuity at the club as he recovers from a car accident. Meanwhile, last summer’s signing Niklas Fullkrug has failed to live up to the billing and Evan Ferguson, who joined on loan from Brighton in the winter, was also unimpressive.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham have made a striker’s purchase one of their top agendas for the summer and are interested in acquiring Al-Nassr star Jhon Duran on loan. The Colombian joined the Saudi Pro League side from Aston Villa in the winter but having failed to adapt to life in the Middle East, he is considering a return to England.

In addition to West Ham, five other unnamed Premier League sides are keeping tabs on Duran, as per the source. Al-Nassr are prepared to sanction a loan transfer as they look to improve his development. The 21-year-old scored 24 goals in all competitions last season, 12 apiece for Al-Nassr and Aston Villa, and was highly regarded by Unai Emery, who called him a ‘special’ player.

Duran loan a great move from West Ham’s perspective

Jhon Duran’s loan would work superbly for West Ham as they would not have to bear a significant liability of his mammoth salary in Saudi Arabia. Should the South American marksman manage to find his feet at London Stadium and regain the form from his days at Aston Villa, all parties may be compelled into making the transfer permanent, in which case the wages may be worked out.

Under Graham Potter, there has been no shortage of service into the box but a lack of quality has hindered the team from scoring goals. Duran is terrific inside the area and also creates superbly, so the Hammers can be confident about him getting along well with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus on the pitch and producing the desired output in front of goal.