Man Utd eye move for Emiliano Martinez

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa this summer, according to Argentine transfer expert Leo Paradizo.

The goalkeeping department is one area that has needed an instant upgrade at Old Trafford in the last two seasons. Andre Onana was signed from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023, following his impressive stint with the then-Italian champions, where he showcased remarkable goalkeeping and ball-playing abilities.

Two seasons later, the Cameroon international has failed to maintain the high goalkeeping standards set by David De Gea, and the club are now looking for an immediate upgrade.

According to Paradizo, Onana is set to depart Old Trafford this summer, and the Red Devils are now eyeing a move for Martinez as a possible replacement for the former Inter star.

It appears Man Utd have been working behind the scenes to sign the 6ft 3 shot-stopper, as the Argentine journalist claims that Martinez is well aware of United’s interest in making him their first-choice option in goal next season.

Upgrade

The 32-year-old looks to have played his last game for Villa after being teary in their last home game last season against Tottenham Hotspur. The Villains are possibly aware of his desire to leave, so they’ll likely demand a fee close to or slightly above his £17m Transfermarkt valuation.

While United’s defensive setup last season was far from convincing, it’s impossible to overlook the schoolboy errors and avoidable goals—with several shots either weakly parried or carelessly allowed to sneak past when they should’ve been stopped.

Missing out on European competitions may prove to be a painful but necessary lesson for the 13-time Premier League champions. Perhaps the biggest takeaway is the non-negotiable need for a reliable presence between the sticks—something sides with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Yann Sommer, or even Guglielmo Vicario benefited from.

Martínez fits that mould. The Argentine has tasted success on the international stage and was instrumental in Aston Villa’s run to the Champions League quarter-finals—a testament to the kind of assurance he brings in goal.

His potential arrival could provide Man United with the kind of stability they’ve sorely lacked in recent years, offering a solid foundation to genuinely challenge for silverware and mount a serious push for a return to the Champions League after a three-season absence.