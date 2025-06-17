West Ham ‘pushing’ to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton

West Ham United are ‘pushing’ to sign Everton centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to football transfer expert Sébastien Vidal.

The Englishman joined Everton from Championship side Sheffield United in the summer of 2016 and has since become a pivotal part of the team.

Despite some game-defining moments and match-winning goals for the Toffees, his time at Merseyside has mostly been plagued by injuries.

Last season was not an exception, as the 28-year-old made only 26 appearances across all competitions, scoring just three goals. His time at the club could be coming to an end, as his contract will expire this month, while renewal talks do not indicate progress.

West Ham are now set to take advantage of his contractual situation, as Vidal reports that the East Londoners are now ‘pushing’ to sign Calvert-Lewin this summer.

The transfer expert adds that the 11-cap England international is Graham Potter’s ‘top target’ to reinforce his attack in the summer transfer window in what could be a bargain-free transfer.

The 6ft 2in star is expected to choose his next club, and West Ham are now set to begin direct negotiations with him over a possible £100k-per-week deal, according to the report.

Calvert-Lewin to Everton

Goalscoring was an evident issue for West Ham all through the last campaign. Despite heavy spending in attack last season, the Hammers were just one of the six teams that failed to hit the 50-goal mark last season.

With 46 goals last season, they were the third-fewest scorers in the league, with only Manchester United (44) and Everton (42) scoring fewer.

The club are now looking to improve on their poor goalscoring record by bolstering their attack, and Calvert-Lewin has now appeared high on their list.

Bar his injury records, the Englishman has been instrumental to the Toffees’ survival in recent seasons. He has been key to the team’s signature playing style, which features a high level of physicality and aerial involvement.

However, Calvert-Lewin hasn’t reached double digits in goals since the 2020–21 campaign, when he bagged 21 — raising questions if he’s the immediate solution to boost the club’s attacking output.