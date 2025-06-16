Tottenham eye move to sign Man Utd outcast Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 27-year-old established himself as a talismanic figure for his boyhood club. He enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 campaign, which helped him earn a mega-money long-term deal at Old Trafford.

However, Rashford struggled to showcase his best for United ever since, and after being frustrated with the Englishman, Ruben Amorim decided to let him leave on loan to Aston Villa in January.

Upon moving to Villa Park, Rashford showcased glimpses of his old self, making nine goal contributions in 17 games. Thomas Tuchel even called him up in the England national squad for the March international break.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Aston Villa are willing to sign Rashford permanently this summer to bolster the frontline, but purchasing him won’t be easy, as Tottenham are also eyeing a move. They could even make a concrete approach to seal the deal.

Rashford is keen on leaving Man Utd, and Amorim’s side are said to be ready to part ways with him as well. The forward is even ready to take a pay cut to seal a move away from Old Trafford.

Rashford to Tottenham

However, the report say that Aston Villa and Tottenham aren’t the only clubs in this race as Newcastle United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Saudi Arabian clubs are also in this race.

Rashford is a left winger by trait but can also be deployed on the opposite side and in the centre-forward position if needed. He’s valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much United will demand.

Tottenham are set to undergo a rebuild under Thomas Frank’s guidance after parting ways with Ange Postecoglou, who helped Spurs win the Europa League last campaign. This was the Lilywhites’ first trophy for almost two decades.

Frank is known for his ability to bring the best out of his resources, and Rashford might be able to express his best under the Dane’s tutelage should he move to the North London club.

With Son Heung-min already entering his 30s, signing a new winger to replace him would be the right decision for Tottenham, and the Man Utd graduate might be a shrewd acquisition.