Tottenham ‘preparing a bid’ to sign Christian Norgaard

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘preparing a bid’ to sign Brentford star Christian Norgaard, as per Caught Offside.

After appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager to replace Ange Postecoglou, the Lilywhites have continuously been linked with numerous Brentford players. Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Yegor Yarmolyuk have all been suggested as potential targets.

Now, Caught Offside state that Spurs are planning to refresh their midfield department and are ready to let Yves Bissouma leave. They are planning to make a ‘determined effort’ to sign Norgaard to replace the African, as Frank has identified his compatriot as the ‘priority’ target.

After moving to Gtech Community Stadium, the 31-year-old was a key player in Frank’s starting eleven over the years. Having guided his side to gain promotion, he has helped the Bees establish themselves as a stable Premier League side; moreover, he is the West London club’s captain.

Tottenham are ‘preparing a bid’ in the region of £17m-£20m to seal the deal with his existing deal set to expire in 2027. However, Brentford consider Norgaard untouchable and are prepared to slap an inflated price tag on his head to ward off interest.

Apart from the North London club, AFC Bournemouth, Fulham, and Everton are also interested in Norgaard and have been monitoring his situation before making a potential swoop. Therefore, Frank’s side will have to overcome several obstacles to finalise the operation.

Norgaard to Tottenham

Norgaard is a defensive midfielder by trait, but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He was an undisputed starter in Frank’s starting eleven at Gtech Community Stadium, so it is understandable why the Dane wants to reunite with his former colleague.

However, Tottenham have a transfer policy of signing talented young players and providing them with the platform to develop. So, they don’t usually sign players above the age of 30.

Therefore, they will have to break their usual transfer strategy to hand Frank his priority midfield target. It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to do that in this transfer window.

However, having an experienced player like Norgaard in the squad is necessary to help the young talents develop.