Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed Mathys Tel’s signing on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich but their offensive rebuild is far from done.

Bryan Mbeumo remains a target for the club after Thomas Frank’s signing and another Premier League star has emerged as a possible signing with Football Insider reporting of Spurs’ interest in Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

As per the source, the Lilywhites will be able to sign the 25-year-old for £70 million with the Cherries prepared to lose their best players after a record-breaking season in 2024/25.

Semenyo was one of their top performers with 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions, and is one of the most versatile forwards in the Premier League.

Semenyo is capable of playing across both wings and as a midfielder on either side of the engine room. He is adept at holding the ball, uses his physique well to dribble past defenders and finishes brilliantly, especially from long range.

The Bournemouth star would be a fantastic addition to the Spurs squad but there will be questions about his incredibly high asking price.

Spurs likely to look at alternatives

Having signed Mathys Tel, Tottenham Hotspur might not be too keen on spending £70 million on another out-wide player and could channel those funds towards bringing in another striker and possibly a midfielder.

That said, with doubts over the futures of Son Heung-min and Richarlison, another winger’s purchase is likely to be a vital agenda for the Londoners nonetheless.

Tottenham will very possibly consider their alternatives, especially with Antoine Semenyo having only one impressive campaign under his belt in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites have yet to be linked concretely with too many players in the transfer window but given that there are two more months for 2025/26 to get underway, they have enough time to rebuild their squad.