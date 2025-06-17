Everton eye move to sign Man City defender Kyle Walker

Everton are eyeing a move to sign Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After moving to Etihad Stadium from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2017, the 35-year-old enjoyed a successful time over the years, winning multiple Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

The Englishman even guided the Citizens to win the treble in the 2022/23 campaign, and they became the second English team to achieve this feat after Manchester United did that back in 1998/99.

However, he has reportedly surplus to requirements at Man City and was sent out on loan to AC Milan in the second half of last season. The Rossoneri decided not to hire him permanently, and he is available this summer.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that Man City want to offload Walker from the wage bill with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next campaign.

Everton have issues in their right-back position and have registered their interest in Walker as they believe that his top-level experience would help David Moyes’ squad.

Walker to Everton

The Toffees’ priority is to strengthen other positions first this summer, so they might opt to go for the England international and sign him for a short-term contract before addressing this area for the long term later.

Brown said:

“I think David Moyes and Everton, who have problems at full-back and have to find replacements, might decide he’s got enough in his locker to help out. They’ve been having a look because Moyesy values that experience he’s got at the top level. “It would only be a short-term deal, I would think. Everton are looking for a new right-back, but they have priorities in other positions too, so they may feel they can get Walker for a year and then address it long-term.”

Although Walker has shown signs of decline from his high standards last season, he is still capable of playing for any team in the Premier League, perhaps other than the top three.

So, he, valued at around £5m by Transfermarkt, might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Everton are also interested in signing a new centre-forward as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave as a free agent at the end of this season. So, it appears a busy summer lies ahead for the Merseyside club.