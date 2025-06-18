Thomas Frank approves of Tottenham Hotspur interest in Jack Grealish

Tottenham Hotspur unveiled Thomas Frank as Ange Postecoglou’s replacement last week. The former Brentford coach already has his first signing in Mathys Tel and Football Transfers has reported that a second could be on its way soon after he provided the green light for Jack Grealish’s acquisition from Manchester City.

The 29-year-old has struggled for regular game time under Pep Guardiola and was also excluded from Man City’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup to allow him time to search for a new club. Spurs have already held talks with Grealish’s representatives and remain keen on his transfer although his wages are proving to be a stumbling block.

He is on a £300,000-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium and Tottenham are reluctant to disturb their wage structure to accommodate the former Aston Villa winger. Frank’s green light and potential insistence to sign the Premier League winner could lead to more positive developments, however, and Grealish joining the Lilywhites might still be a very realistic possibility.

Grealish deal remains within Spurs’ sights

Jack Grealish’s transfer to Tottenham Hotspur would require the player to make a significant financial sacrifice but with no end in sight for his situation at Manchester City, that may be a very realistic option. With the Citizens also getting rid of him as Pep Guardiola looks to trim down his options ahead of next season, a loan to London might also be on the cards.

Grealish would be a brilliant new signing for Thomas Frank at Tottenham. The Dane could help him get back to his best by giving the freedom to make the left flank his very own, contrary to the passing-oriented system the Englishman finds himself in at City. One of the reasons why he thrived at Aston Villa was because he was given the leeway to weave his magic with the ball.

With Son Heung-min also likely to be phased out by the Lilywhites sooner rather than later, Grealish will be a great medium-term replacement and his experience of playing in a winning setup will be crucial for the club’s dressing room. Everton and Newcastle United were also linked with him but Tottenham playing the Champions League could give them the upper hand.