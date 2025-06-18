Tottenham ‘accelerate’ efforts to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly started to ‘accelerate’ efforts to sign Stade Rennais star Arnaud Kalimuendo, as per French outlet L’Equipe.

The Lilywhites decided to reinforce the frontline by signing Dominic Solanke for a club record fee last summer. However, he endured an underwhelming debut campaign at North London. Still, he managed to help his side win the Europa League.

Richarlison is his backup, but he has struggled with fitness problems over the last few years and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Following Ange Postecoglou’s dismissal, Tottenham are set to undergo a rebuild under Thomas Frank, and the Dane is seemingly planning to hire a new striker.

Now, L’Equipe say that Spurs have decided to ‘accelerate’ their efforts to sign Kalimuendo and are set to open discussions with Rennes soon to seal the deal.

The Frenchman is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt and will enter the final two years of his current contract at Roazhon Park. So, they might be open to letting him leave this summer to make the most profit out of his departure.

Battle

However, purchasing the 23-year-old won’t be straightforward as Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United have also expressed their interest in him, having been impressed by his performances last term.

After ranking through Paris Saint-Germain’s youth system, Kalimuendo joined Rennes back in 2022. He initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings before showcasing his qualities last term.

In 34 appearances in all competitions, he scored 18 goals and registered three assists. The forward even managed to showcase his productivity, although the French side endured a difficult campaign last term.

Kalimuendo is a centre-forward by trait but can also provide cover on the flanks. He is quick, efficient in linking up the play and has the poacher instinct inside the box. However, he isn’t a tall player, and as a result, he isn’t the best in the air.

The Frenchman is a talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham to support Solanke should they eventually opt to secure his service in this transfer window.