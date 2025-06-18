Tottenham ‘intensify talks’ to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo this summer, according to transfer expert Sébastian Vidal.

The 25-year-old enjoyed his most prolific season at the Vitality Stadium since moving from Championship side Bristol City in January 2023. He netted 13 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions for the Cherries last season, and it’s no surprise that his performances have put him on the radar of several top European clubs, including Tottenham.

As per Vidal, Tottenham have ‘intensified talks’ with Semenyo’s camp over the possible transfer of the Ghanaian international to North London this summer.

Following the appointment of Thomas Frank, the club eyed a possible move for Brentford’s winger Bryan Mbeumo to reunite with the Danish manager at the club.

With the player prioritising a move to Manchester United, Spurs have now earmarked Semenyo as an alternative and are now growing ‘increasingly confident’ of signing the London-born star, according to the report.

The Ghanaian winger still has four years left on his contract on the South Coast, so he’s expected to be valued highly, as Vidal adds that the Cherries have set a £60m valuation to sanction his move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Entertainer

Semenyo was one of the league’s best entertainers last season under Andoni Iraola. Aside from his impressive 20-goal contributions, his dribbling ability, where he constantly beats his marker almost effortlessly, was always a joy to watch for the neutral fan and a sore in the eyes of the opposition supporters.

Tottenham faithful would no doubt prefer to watch the Ghanaian don the white and navy blue rather than an opposing team’s jersey, as his trickery down the wing is always a threat to defences.

With the North London club set to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, it’s imperative they focus on recruiting top-tier quality— especially in the final third.

Given his pace, adaptability, clinical edge, and relentless work rate off the ball, Semenyo perfectly embodies the profile of an archetypical Thomas Frank winger.

However, whether Bournemouth will budge on their £60m valuation remains to be seen, as Spurs will likely negotiate a lower fee for the winger.