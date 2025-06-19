Tottenham make contact to sign Nice star Evann Guessand

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact over a deal to sign OGC Nice star Evann Guessand, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Premier League have released the fixture schedule for next season, and Spurs will have to face a few tricky encounters in the first five matches, with Manchester City away and Brighton and Hove Albion away being among them.

Moreover, they will have to face AFC Bournemouth, who have been a rejuvenated side under Andoni Iraola’s guidance.

Tottenham endured a woeful campaign in the Premier League last term and have already started making moves to bolster the squad this summer to turn the situation around next season.

Now, reporting on TBR Football, Bailey says that Spurs are willing to add depth to their centre-forward position and are ‘keen’ on signing Guessand. Moreover, they have already made contact with the player’s agent over this deal.

However, purchasing the Ivory Coast international won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Leeds United, West Ham United, Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in him.

Guessand to Tottenham

Furthermore, Fenerbahce are plotting a swoop for him, and Jose Mourinho has held direct contact with the player to persuade him to join. The forward is more likely to move to Turkiye, but the Premier League is an appealing destination for him.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign in Ligue 1 last term, scoring 12 goals and registering eight assists in 33 appearances. Moreover, he helped his side finish in the top four, so the French side have reached the Champions League qualification round.

Guessand is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position and on the right flank.

Spurs need a new striker to support Dominic Solanke, as Richarlison has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Guessand has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League, so he could be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.