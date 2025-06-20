Tottenham open talks to sign West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly initiated talks with West Ham United over a deal to sign Mohammed Kudus, as per Goal.

Despite winning the Europa League title last term, the Lilywhites decided to part ways with Ange Postecoglou, and Thomas Frank has been appointed as the new manager.

Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, has justified this decision by saying that although it was good to lift a trophy after a long wait, their primary objective is to win the Premier League and Champions League.

They need to make ambitious acquisitions to achieve that objective, and Goal report that Tottenham have made contact with West Ham to learn about the details of signing Kudus.

The Ghanaian international is keen on leaving London Stadium to take the next step in his career and has a £85m release clause, which becomes active next month.

However, the Hammers know they won’t get that much for Kudus and are open to accepting a discount fee of around £65m. But Tottenham are willing to spend around £50m for the forward.

Kudus to Tottenham

The report claim that Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in him, so purchasing the Hammers star won’t be straightforward for Spurs.

The North London club and the Irons have a bitter rivalry, and they don’t exchange players generally. So, West Ham would be happier to sell Kudus to Chelsea than to Tottenham.

Kudus is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing on either flank, plus he can be deployed in the CAM role. Furthermore, the African can provide cover in the false nine position if needed.

After joining West Ham from Ajax a couple of years ago, Kudus enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League. But, he couldn’t manage to replicate the same performance last term, making nine goal contributions in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Still, the 24-year-old is a talented player, and his versatility would be a real asset for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Frank’s side eventually push forward with a deal to sign him in this window.