Man Utd in advanced talks to sign Emiliano Martinez

Manchester United are advancing in talks to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to Argentine journalist Uriel Lugt.

Martinez has arguably been the best goalkeeper in the world over the past two years. He became the first-ever two-time winner of The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award, winning the accolade in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

His remarkable shot-stopping abilities have been key to Villa’s surge under Unai Emery, where they reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals last season, as well as Argentina’s dominance in South America and on the world stage.

In his last home game against Tottenham Hotspur, the 32-year-old was visibly emotional after the final whistle, raising speculation it could potentially have been his last season at Villa Park.

Now, United are eyeing a potential upgrade to their goalkeeping ranks, and Martinez has emerged among the club’s targets this summer.

According to Argentine journalist Uriel Lugt, the Red Devils are ‘advancing in talks’ to sign the 6ft 4in shot-stopper.

The report adds that the Argentina international, who is rated at £17m by Transfermarkt, is keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Man United are now expected to officially begin formal negotiations with Villa ‘in the coming days’ to get the deal over the line, according to the report.

Upgrade

A goalkeeping upgrade is clearly needed at Old Trafford, despite the presence of André Onana, Altay Bayındır, and Tom Heaton. Onana is capable of making schoolboy errors and conceding goals that should have been dealt with.

Bayındır has shown flashes of quality — such as his display against Arsenal — but also had worrying performances, notably against Newcastle United last season. Meanwhile, Heaton recently extended his contract but isn’t seen as a viable option to challenge for the No. 1 spot.

As a result, the Red Devils are now targeting a more dependable, consistent, and high-quality shot-stopper, and Martinez has emerged high on their list, with talks already advancing.

The 32-year-old has consistently showcased outstanding goalkeeping quality in recent years—from his heroics at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to the COPA America triumph that followed, and most recently, playing a pivotal role in Aston Villa’s run to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

His potential arrival would hand Ruben Amorim an experienced, ball-playing goalkeeper who also brings a top-level shot-stopping pedigree as they chase major honours next season.