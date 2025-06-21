Everton in battle with Tottenham to sign Juventus forward Timothy Weah

Everton are in battle with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Juventus forward Timothy Weah this summer, according to Footmercato.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain’s academy before moving to Celtic and later Lille for regular playing time. His performances with the Les Dogues, where he was instrumental to their 2021 Ligue 1 and Trophée des Champions titles.

He was also outstanding at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before Juventus beat several clubs to his signature the following year. He has since been an ever-present figure for the Italian giants, making 45 appearances across all competitions while featuring in different positions, including right-back.

According to Footmercato, Weah could be facing a summer departure this summer, and several clubs, including Everton and Tottenham, have expressed interest in the versatile forward.

The Toffees have a concrete interest in the USMNT international, having set their sights on him over a potential transfer to Merseyside this summer, according to the report.

However, Everton will face stern competition for Weah’s signature, as Mercato claims that Tottenham are also showing a keen interest while Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are also in the hunt.

Versatile forward

Since arriving in Turin, Weah has consistently demonstrated impressive versatility, delivering solid performances regardless of his role on the pitch.

Versatility is a hallmark of David Moyes’ forwards — with players often deployed across various positions in both attack and defence. From Michail Antonio’s early days toggling between right-back and centre-forward at West Ham, to Leon Osman featuring in both midfield and out wide during Moyes’ Everton tenure, adaptability has always been a defining trait of the Scottish manager’s trusted players.

While Weah certainly has the capability to operate in multiple roles, it’s worth noting that his stints in deeper positions at Juventus largely came as a result of injuries to key players.

At Everton, such responsibilities are unlikely. Instead, Moyes is expected to focus on maximising Weah’s attacking qualities — using his pace, directness, and work ethic to revitalise an attack that underperformed last season.

However, with Tottenham also keen, Juventus will likely demand a fee above his £14m Transfermarkt, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Friedkin Group will be willing to splurge the cash to sign the versatile forward ahead of other rivals.