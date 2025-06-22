Tottenham make enquiries over deal to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham have ‘made an enquiry’ over a possible move to sign Bournemouth’s winger Antoine Semenyo this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Europa League champions will advance to the UEFA Champions League next season. They will need the best possible quality, particularly in attack, to enable them to go the distance in the competition.

One of the forward options being targeted is Semenyo, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in form since joining the Cherries from Championship side Bristol City in January 2023.

According to the Athletic, Spurs have opened talks after making ‘an inquiry’ over the possible transfer of Semenyo to North London this summer.

The report adds that the London-born Ghana international is intrigued by the prospect of moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Bournemouth’s high valuation of the player has slowed down the deal.

With four years left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, the report adds that Bournemouth have placed a £70m valuation on the 25-year-old, who is also of keen interest to Manchester United.

Semenyo to Tottenham

Since moving to the South Coast from Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has had his most productive spell yet at the Vitality Stadium. The forward registered 13 goals and chipped in with seven assists in all competitions last season—a standout campaign that hasn’t gone unnoticed, with the likes of Tottenham and other top European sides now closely tracking his progress.

On most occasions, Tottenham’s poor season – finishing in 17th place just above the relegation zone – typically puts them at a disadvantage when negotiating for in-demand players like Semenyo.

Still, their Europa League title win means they now have leverage, as they can offer players the prospect of featuring in the UEFA Champions League.

Hence, with enquiries being made, Spurs could be in a good position to complete a swoop ahead of Man Utd, but problems persist in Bournemouth’s steep valuation.

Should Spurs proceed with making a deal, the Ghanaian forward could bring Mbeumo-esque qualities to the club, as his finishing, creativity, and relentless work rate are the characteristics of an archetypal winger that Thomas Frank likes.