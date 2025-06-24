Tottenham want to trump West Ham to sign Kyle Walker-Peters

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to step up efforts to sign Kyle Walker-Peters ahead of West Ham United, as per Caught Offside.

The 28-year-old ranked through the Lilywhites’ youth system before joining Southampton to play regularly and develop his career. The Englishman established himself as a key player for the Saints over the years, playing over 200 games.

Following Southampton’s relegation in the 2022/23 campaign, Walker-Peters helped his side return straight back to the top flight. But following their relegation once again last term, the defender is willing to leave as a free agent this summer.

Now, Caught Offside state that Tottenham, Fulham, West Ham, and Crystal Palace have registered their interest in signing Walker-Peters for free, and they have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop. Moreover, Chelsea previously expressed their interest in him.

However, the North London club are expected to make the most ‘serious effort’ to trump other clubs in this race with Thomas Frank ‘keen’ on the idea of bringing Walker-Peters back to the club this summer.

The player is willing to play in the Premier League and is loyal to his boyhood club, which could help them secure the experienced defender’s service this summer.

Walker-Peters to Tottenham

The report say that Everton were also eyeing a move for him, but are unlikely to make a concrete approach and have shifted focus to other targets to bolster the fullback position.

Following Vladimir Coufal’s departure as a free agent this summer, West Ham are seemingly planning to hire a new right-back to support Aaron Wan-Bissaka next season.

Walker-Peters, valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt, is a right-back by trait but is also comfortable in the RWB role and can provide cover on the left side if needed.

Pedro Porro has been the first-choice right-back for Spurs since joining from Sporting CP. Apart from him, the Lilywhites have Djed Spence to deploy in this position, and he displayed promising performances whenever he got the opportunity to start last term.

However, Frank’s side are seemingly planning to add more depth in the RB position as they will have to play tougher games next season after qualifying for the Champions League.