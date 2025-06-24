Everton in talks to sign Fenerbahce midfielder Fred

Everton have reportedly been in talks over a deal to sign Fenerbahce midfielder Fred, as per a recent Turkish report.

After joining Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk for a big fee, the Brazilian endured a difficult time at Old Trafford. He helped his side win only the Carabao Cup before leaving a couple of years ago.

However, the 32-year-old has enjoyed a promising time under Jose Mourinho at the Turkish giants, making nine goal contributions in 31 appearances in the Turkish top flight last term.

Now, as per a recent Turkish report (via Sport Witness), Everton are planning to reinforce the midfield department and have identified Fred as a serious target. They have been in talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join.

However, the Toffees won’t spend big for the Brazilian, and Fenerbahce want around £13m, which is a pretty steep valuation, considering his age. He has a contract until 2027 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Mourinho’s side might be open to letting Fred leave this summer as the Portuguese boss is keen on signing Yves Bissouma from Tottenham Hotspur.

Fred to Everton

The Toffees currently have Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, and Carlos Alcaraz for the midfield. Abdoulaye Doucoure is also an option but is set to leave for free at the end of this month, while Orel Mangala is set to return to Olympique Lyonnais following an injury-troubled loan spell.

Tim Iroegbunam is also an option, but is still young and doesn’t have much experience of top-level football. Additionally, Gueye has been linked with a move away from the club. So, it appears David Moyes is willing to revamp the engine room.

Fred is an energetic, experienced player and has Premier League experience. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Toffees eventually manage to lure him to Hill Dickinson Stadium in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, apart from signing a new midfielder, Everton are also in the market for a new striker as a potential replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is set to leave for free. Moreover, they are closing in on a deal to sign Kenny Tete for free to bolster the right-back position.