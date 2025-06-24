Tottenham make formal contact to sign Ian Subiabre

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a formal contact with River Plate over a deal to sign Ian Subiabre, as per a recent Argentinian report.

South America has been a production hub of talented young players, and the Argentinian giants have produced numerous top-level players before selling them to Europe.

In recent years, Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez came through River Plate’s youth system before joining SL Benfica and Manchester City, respectively. The Duo even played a key role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph. They currently play for Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

More recently, Franco Mastantuano has risen through the Argentinian giants’ youth system, and he attracted the attention of Paris Saint-Germain before signing for Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old has been a part of River Plate’s squad for the Club World Cup and will move to Estadio Santiago Bernabéu after mid-August, when he will turn 18.

Now, as per a recent Argentinian report (via Sport Witness), Tottenham have registered their interest in River Plate youngster Subiabre and have already made formal contact in the ‘last few hours’ to enquire about the details of signing him.

Subiabre to Tottenham

Subiabre has a contract until December 2026 and has a release clause worth around $30m[£22m]. River have no intention of letting him leave unless his exit clause is triggered by his potential suitors.

Chelsea also registered their interest in the 18-year-old but decided not to make a move after knowing Marcelo Gallardo’s side’s stance.

Tottenham don’t want to trigger his release clause but are planning to make a proposal with different payment terms to persuade River to cash-in and are even prepared to include a sell-on clause.

Tottenham aren’t strangers to signing talented young players from all around the world, and recently purchased Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central. Moreover, they have hired Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, and Lucas Bergvall and allowed them to perform in the first team.

Subiabre is a talented left-footed left-sided forward and has been playing as a rotational option for the South American side. He was even a part of the Argentina side for the U20 CONMEBOL Championship earlier this year.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in this transfer window.