Manchester United keen on signing Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid in the summer

Manchester United are active in the transfer market for a new goalkeeper as they look to replace Andre Onana. The goalkeeper’s performances have been largely underwhelming since his signing from Inter Milan and with Altay Bayindir also not a very handy back-up, the club deems it best to look for external options for the position in between the sticks.

Spanish source Defensa Central has reported that Man United are interested in signing Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid and have already approached his agent, Jorge Mendes, to test the waters. They are looking to get a deal done for £13 million but Los Blancos are looking for at least £21 million given that the Ukrainian has a contract with them for five more years.

Lunin remains happy at Real Madrid even as Thibaut Courtois’ second fiddle and has not asked to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, so the Whites have a significant bargaining power over his sale. That said, a convincing offer to the player from the Red Devils coupled with meeting his side’s asking price could yet make a deal possible during the summer.

Lunin unlikely to pick Man United

Andriy Lunin will have a guaranteed starting role in goal at Manchester United but is unlikely to pick the club given their poor run in several competitions lately. Not only did they have their worst Premier League finish ever last season but defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final has meant there will be no European football at Old Trafford in 2025/26.

If he continues at Real Madrid, the 26-year-old could continue to be rotated with Thibaut Courtois in the Copa del Rey and get nods in the odd La Liga and Champions League matches. The Belgian turning 33 means Xabi Alonso will not take risks with his fitness and therefore, Lunin might continue to play enough minutes to stay happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, his situation could change if a Champions League participant with a more exciting sporting project comes knocking. Chelsea could be a club to keep an eye out for in that regard as they are also looking for a primary shot-stopper as Enzo Maresca looks to move on from Robert Sanchez prior to next season.