Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United keen on signing Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid in the summer
Manchester United are active in the transfer market for a new goalkeeper as they look to replace Andre Onana. The goalkeeper’s performances have been largely underwhelming since his signing from Inter Milan and with Altay Bayindir also not a very handy back-up, the club deems it best to look for external options for the position in between the sticks.
Spanish source Defensa Central has reported that Man United are interested in signing Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid and have already approached his agent, Jorge Mendes, to test the waters. They are looking to get a deal done for £13 million but Los Blancos are looking for at least £21 million given that the Ukrainian has a contract with them for five more years.
Lunin remains happy at Real Madrid even as Thibaut Courtois’ second fiddle and has not asked to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, so the Whites have a significant bargaining power over his sale. That said, a convincing offer to the player from the Red Devils coupled with meeting his side’s asking price could yet make a deal possible during the summer.
Lunin unlikely to pick Man United
Andriy Lunin will have a guaranteed starting role in goal at Manchester United but is unlikely to pick the club given their poor run in several competitions lately. Not only did they have their worst Premier League finish ever last season but defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final has meant there will be no European football at Old Trafford in 2025/26.
If he continues at Real Madrid, the 26-year-old could continue to be rotated with Thibaut Courtois in the Copa del Rey and get nods in the odd La Liga and Champions League matches. The Belgian turning 33 means Xabi Alonso will not take risks with his fitness and therefore, Lunin might continue to play enough minutes to stay happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.
However, his situation could change if a Champions League participant with a more exciting sporting project comes knocking. Chelsea could be a club to keep an eye out for in that regard as they are also looking for a primary shot-stopper as Enzo Maresca looks to move on from Robert Sanchez prior to next season.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 4 seconds ago
Manchester United keen on signing Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid in the summer
Manchester United are active in the transfer market for a new goalkeeper as they...
-
Premier League/ 30 mins ago
Tottenham plot swoop to sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin
Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to re-sign Sunderland’s left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer,...
-
Premier League/ 4 hours ago
Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign Boca Juniors forward Miguel Merentiel
Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank already has his first signing at the club after...
-
Arsenal/ 5 hours ago
Arsenal eye move to sign Brentford’s Christian Norgaard
Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Brentford captain Christian Norgaard,...
-
Premier League/ 5 hours ago
Everton in talks to sign Fenerbahce midfielder Fred
Everton have reportedly been in talks over a deal to sign Fenerbahce midfielder Fred,...