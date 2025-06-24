Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign Boca Juniors forward Miguel Merentiel

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank already has his first signing at the club after Mathys Tel’s loan from Bayern Munich was translated into a permanent deal a few days back.

The former Brentford boss is expected to be backed with a number of newer signings in addition to the Frenchman, especially in the final third.

Fichajes has reported that the Lilywhites are keen on signing Boca Juniors forward Miguel Merentiel. The 29-year-old captains the Argentine giants and has put in a couple of eye-catching performances in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

The highlight of his campaign has been a goal against Bayern Munich, which has led to Spurs seriously considering his acquisition.

While no formal contact has been made with either the Uruguayan or his club, Merentiel’s entourage believes that Tottenham are serious with their interest and they view him as an ideal option to add to their offensive depth.

He has been particularly lauded for his finishing and ability to kickstart counter-attacks, therefore meaning he will be a good option off the bench.

Spurs move possible this summer

Boca Juniors will not let go of their chief marksman very easily this summer but there is every reason to think Tottenham Hotspur can still sign him.

The Premier League is a dream destination for footballers from all around the world and Miguel Merentiel might ponder over the transfer to England, especially in the best years of his career.

Spurs playing in the Champions League next season will give them a bigger advantage in their attempt to secure the deal. Merentiel’s salary will also very likely be better by the Londoners although there is a possibility that he may have to accept a role on the bench initially considering the amount of quality that is already in the team.

It will be interesting to see if the transfer falls in place, more so because Merentiel can offer Tottenham some very different attributes as compared to what they currently have.