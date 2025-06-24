Tottenham plot swoop to sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to re-sign Sunderland’s left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to Sébastien Vidal.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Spurs’ academy from U18 before moving to Sunderland’s academy as a U23 in the summer of 2021, where he made his breakthrough in the first team.

He played a pivotal role in the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League next season. The England U21 international was an indispensable figure in Régis Le Bris’ lineup, making 39 appearances across all competitions.

It appears a possible return back to North London could be on the cards this summer, as Vidal reports that Tottenham are looking to re-sign Cirkin.

Spurs initially had a buy-back clause following his sale to Sunderland. However, the clause has since expired, with the club failing to activate it to re-sign him, as per the report.

According to Vidal, the Dublin-born defender is now back on Tottenham’s radar as they look to bolster their defence, and an official formal offer is now being prepared for the left-back, who is valued at £6m by Transfermarkt.

Depth

Tottenham currently have Destiny Udogie as their first choice left-back. While Djed Spence has filled-in at times, the 24-year-old is a natural right-back and was only brought in to deputise during Udogie’s injury.

On the other hand, Ben Davies has primarily been deployed as a centre-back, while Sergio Reguilón is facing a possible departure from the club this summer.

Hence, Udogie appears to be the only natural left full-back at Spurs, so it comes as no surprise that the club is now eyeing reinforcement in that position.

Cirkin had an impressive spell last campaign and was one of the best full-backs in the Championship in the recently concluded season. This performance has now put him on Spurs’ radar as they look to bolster Thomas Frank’s backline ahead of next season.

While the leap from the Championship to the Premier League is undeniably steep, history has shown that certain players can thrive despite the jump in quality.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, and even Tottenham’s Djed Spence have all demonstrated that—making Cirkin a calculated risk that might pay off should an agreement be reached.