Tottenham showing ‘strongest interest’ in Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing the ‘strongest interest’ in signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The 26-year-old has been in excellent form at Selhurst Park over the last couple of years. In the 2023/24 season, he made 17 goal contributions in 31 appearances in all competitions.

The Englishman started the last term slowly but improved with time. Eventually, he scored 14 goals and registered 12 assists in 43 matches across all competitions.

Moreover, Eze guided the South London club to win the FA Cup by defeating Manchester City in the final. As a result, they have qualified for the Europa League.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham’s new manager, Thomas Frank, wants to reinforce the wide forward position and has identified Eze as the ‘top target’.

The Englishman’s existing deal at Selhurst Park will run until 2027, and he has a £60m release clause, which is now active. The clause also has performance-related bonuses worth around £8m.

Eze to Tottenham

Eze is keen on leaving Crystal Palace, and his representatives have already started talking with Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester United over a potential move. But Tottenham have shown the ‘strongest interest’ in purchasing him, while the forward is ‘very keen’ on joining the Lilywhites.

The Crystal Palace star is a left-sided forward by trait but is also comfortable in the CAM role. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers, and is also efficient in taking set pieces.

It has been suggested that Spurs are open to letting Son Heung-min leave following their South Korean tour this summer. He has been the talismanic figure for Spurs over the last couple of years following Harry Kane’s departure, but is set to turn 33 next month. So, perhaps this is the right time to part ways with him, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season.

Eze is an experienced Premier League proven player and would be a great coup for the North London club should they eventually manage to secure his service before the start of next season.