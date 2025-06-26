Tottenham lead race to sign Lyon star Georges Mikautadze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘leading the race’ to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Georges Mikautadze, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Les Gones have been found guilty of financial mismanagement and are burdened with significant debt. So, they have been demoted to Ligue 2 despite finishing sixth in Ligue 1 and qualifying for the Europa League.

This unexpected demotion has cast serious doubt over the future of many of their players. With the club facing financial turmoil, teams across Europe are expected to circle, eyeing potential bargains as Lyon may be forced to offload talent at reduced prices.

Now, Fichajes state that Mikautadze has attracted a lot of attention from several Premier League clubs after displaying impressive performances last term.

However, Tottenham have already made formal moves to seal the deal after progressing in talks with the French side. So, they are currently ‘leading the race’.

The forward is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. So, it remains to be seen how much money Lyon demand to let him leave.

Mikautadze to Tottenham

Mikautadze is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position as well as out wide. He is quick, can link up the play, and is also efficient in finishing off his chances.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a promising campaign last term, scoring 17 goals and registering nine assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Dominic Solanke is currently the first-choice centre-forward of the Lilywhites, and Richarlison is his backup. However, the Brazilian has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and has been linked with a move away from the club.

So, signing a new striker to replace him would be the right decision should he eventually leave. Moreover, Solanke endured an average campaign last term after joining from AFC Bournemouth, so adding a new No.9 to create competition could bring the best out of the Englishman.

Mikautadze is a talented player and is young; therefore, he still has plenty of room to develop. So, the Georgian could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to lure him away from the Groupama Stadium this summer.