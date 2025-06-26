Tottenham eye move to sign Gladbach’s Lukas Ullrich

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Lukas Ullrich, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After ranking through Hertha Berlin’s youth system, the 21-year-old moved to Borussia Park a couple of years ago before playing regularly under Gerardo Seoane last campaign.

Having displayed glimpses of his qualities in the German Bundesliga last term, he has been selected for the Germany squad for the ongoing U21 European Championship. The defender helped his country beat England 2-1 in the group stage by setting up the opening goal.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham are interested in Ullrich, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays and have been keeping a close eye on him before making a potential swoop.

However, the Lilywhites aren’t the only club in this race as Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest are also plotting a swoop. Moreover, newly promoted side Leeds United have registered their interest in the youngster to replace Junior Firpo, who is set to leave as a free agent.

Ullrich to Tottenham

The German has only two years remaining on his current contract, and amid the growing interest in him from the Premier League clubs, Gladbach are keen on tying him down to a fresh term, and talks have already begun.

Spurs struggled with defensive frailties last term, and injury problems were the main issue behind it. Micky Van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Destiny Udogie were all out with their respective problems for several months.

Amid Udogie’s absence, Djed Spence provided cover in the left-back position, although he is a right-back by trait. Moreover, Ben Davies is another option Spurs currently have for the left-back position. However, the Welshman has turned 32, so perhaps Tottenham are lining up a younger option to replace him.

Ullrich is a talented player and possesses high potential. However, he doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level. Therefore, he may take time to settle down in the Premier League should he join Tottenham this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.