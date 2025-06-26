West Ham in battle with Everton to sign Raphael Onyedika

West Ham United are in a battle with Everton to sign Nigerian international midfielder Raphael Onyedika from Club Brugge this summer, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

The Hammers are set to embark on another ambitious summer transfer window to sign tactically fitting players to complement Graham Potter’s style of play, as well as young prospects with potential for the club’s future.

Having already sealed the transfer of 19-year-old Scottish centre-forward Daniel Cummings from Celtic, who will join the club after the expiration of his contract at Celtic Park expires in July. A more experienced option the club are currently looking at is Onyedika, but they will have to battle with Everton for his signature.

According to Tavolieri, West Ham and Everton are in ‘pole position’ in the race to sign the 24-year-old, who was one of the standout midfielders in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League in the recently concluded season.

However, the Belgian transfer expert reveals that West Ham have expressed the most concrete interest in the Nigerian international midfielder.

Onyedika still has two years left on his contract at Jan Breydel Stadium, so Brugge will likely demand a considerable fee. Tavolieri reports that the Blauw&Zwart will listen to offers in the region of £25m to sanction his departure.

Battle

Last season, Brugge’s head coach Nicky Hayen consistently relied on Onyedika, who made 52 total appearances in all competitions, including 11 outings in the UEFA Champions League, where he notably scored a screamer in the final group stage game against Manchester City in January.

His possible addition to Graham Potter’s midfield would hand the former Chelsea boss a capable, combative midfielder to shield the defence and counter the opposition’s attack.

On the other hand, Everton need more depth in midfield following the departure of Abdoulaye Doucouré. The Nigerian midfielder will hand David Moyes a young and reliable option to bolster their ageing squad.

With Tavolieri reporting that the Hammers hold the most concrete interest in the midfield ace, £25m would be a bargain for a player of Onyedika’s quality. However, the East Londoners will need to be proactive in finalising the deal to avoid being trumped by Everton.