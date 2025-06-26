Tottenham battling with PL rivals to sign Richard Rios

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Premier League rivals over a deal to sign Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Following a disappointing campaign in the English top flight last term, the Lilywhites have decided to appoint Thomas Frank as the new manager after letting Ange Postecoglou leave. However, they haven’t made any new acquisitions for the first team yet.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been making moves to bolster their squads, and if Spurs don’t move quickly, they will fall behind.

Frank is seemingly keen on signing a new wide forward, and Tottenham made a move to sign Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth. But the Cherries have no intention of parting ways with him this summer.

Moreover, Frank reportedly wanted to bring Bryan Mbeumo with him at the North London club, but the player desires to join Man Utd, and the Red Devils are closing in on a deal to secure his service.

Rios to Tottenham

Now, on the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs says that Tottenham are also interested in reinforcing the engine room and have registered their interest in Rios. They could even make a concrete approach to buy him in this window.

However, Man Utd could make a move to sign him, and Paris Saint-Germain are in this race as well. Nottingham Forest are also keen on signing the Colombian and have already made contact with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join.

But the player is currently focused on the Club World Cup and will only think about his future after this competition.

Rios has a contract until 2028 with Palmeiras and has a £85m release clause. It is highly unlikely that the player would be able to get a move to Europe should Palmeiras stay firm on their valuation.

The 25-year-old is an athletic midfielder and is most comfortable in the box-to-box but can also provide cover in the defensive midfield position. He has helped his side reach the last-16 of the Club World Cup and guided Colombia to reach the final of the Copa America last summer.