Tottenham urged to sign Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder turned pundit Jamie O’Hara has urged his former club to sign Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott.

After joining the Reds from Fulham back in 2019, the 22-year-old went out on loan to Blackburn Rovers to play regularly and develop his career. Since returning, he has been a key member of the first team squad over the last few years.

He wasn’t a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp, but still featured prominently. However, following his departure, the Englishman found it difficult to play regularly under Arne Slot last term, making only three starts in the Premier League and Champions League.

So, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in this transfer window. He has been selected to play for England in the U21 European Championship and has helped his country reach the final of this competition by scoring a brace against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

Now, speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara says that he would be happy to see Elliott donning the Tottenham shirt, and Spurs should make a move to secure his service.

He is a versatile player like Dejan Kulusevski, as he is comfortable playing in the No.10 role and on the right flank. Moreover, he can provide cover in the midfield if needed.

Elliott to Tottenham

O’Hara said:

“I would have him at Tottenham, 100 per cent. He would play on the right and compete with Brennan Johnson. Kulusevski is quite a similar player to him. “But I think Harvey Elliott has something about him. He can play as a number 10, he can play in different areas, he can play in midfield. I like Harvey Elliott. There’s a lot to like.”

The 22-year-old is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final two years of his current contract this summer. So, Liverpool might be open to letting him leave to make the most profit out of his departure.

Due to Mohamed Salah’s presence, Elliott won’t be able to play on the right flank, while Liverpool recently purchased Florian Wirtz by spending a club record fee. So, he wouldn’t be able to play in the CAM role either; therefore, his situation is unlikely to improve next season.

Leaving might be the right decision for Elliott to play regularly and develop his career, and Tottenham would be a very good destination, as they are known for their strong track record of developing young talents.