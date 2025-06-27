Arsenal make contact to sign Viktor Gyokeres but Benjamin Sesko remains priority

Arsenal have made three signings this summer, all of which are pending only official communication having agreed to deals for Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi.

While no inroads have been made so far in the direction of a new number nine, the club has narrowed down its shortlist for the role to three players with negotiations ongoing for a top target.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal have Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres atop their wish-list for the transfer window. The RB Leipzig frontman remains their priority but a £76 million price tag has deterred the club’s pursuit and therefore, Viktor Gyokeres, who is rated at £68 million has emerged as a strong option with talks continuing with his entourage.

The source adds that it is the first time since May that Arsenal have resumed talks with Gyokeres and have Victor Osimhen as the third option given their hesitance at putting all eggs in one basket.

While Sesko and Gyokeres are seen as very realistic acquisitions, Osimhen’s wage might be unaffordable whereas the plug has been entirely pulled on Alexander Isak.

A striker’s signing imminent for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side has been screaming for a new striker since a couple of seasons and it is starting to look like this summer might finally see him make a much-needed signing.

The Arsenal coach is believed to be pushing the club to sign a new number nine before July 19th, when the Gunners will jet off for a pre-season tour to Asia.

With a month between then and the Premier League’s next campaign getting underway, there will be enough time for Arsenal’s new signing to integrate himself into the squad.

It will be interesting to see which one of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres join the Londoners, meanwhile, with both promising to be terrific recruits for Arsenal.