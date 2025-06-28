Tottenham keen on signing Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

Having displayed impressive performances under Andoni Iraola, several of the Cherries’ stars have caught the attention of major clubs. Spurs signed Dominic Solanke last summer, while Real Madrid and Liverpool have purchased Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez, respectively, in this window.

Moreover, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined on a loan deal from Chelsea last summer, is closing in on a move to Arsenal. Ilya Zabarnyi is also looking likely to leave, with Paris Saint-Germain working to sign him. Liverpool were reportedly also interested in him, but Les Parisiens are the favourites in this race.

So, Bournemouth will have to overhaul their defence completely this summer. However, not only defenders, but Semenyo has also been linked with a move.

On Football Insider, Brown says that Tottenham are keen on signing the Ghanaian and have already made an approach to enquire about his availability.

However, Bournemouth don’t want to lose any more players, and want to keep him. They have slapped a whopping £70m price tag on his head to put off suitors.

Semenyo to Tottenham

But, Spurs could still look to seal the deal by splashing that much money, as he is a ‘key target’ for Thomas Frank, and Semenyo might even get tempted to leave to take the next step in his career.

Brown said:

“Tottenham have been made aware of that, from what I’ve heard, after they approached Bournemouth to see whether he[Semenyo] might be available. “They hope that will put them off, but you never know because he is a key target for Spurs. If they do get £70million for him, it’s a win-win really, because they can go and spend that money on replacing the players they’ve lost.”

The 25-year-old is comfortable playing on either flank and is efficient with both feet. He enjoyed a productive campaign last term, making 19 goal contributions in all competitions.

Semenyo is physically strong and is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas. He is currently at the prime stage of his career, so he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in this transfer window.