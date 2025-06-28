Everton ‘intensify’ talks to sign Thierno Barry from Villarreal

Everton have ‘intensified’ their pursuit of Villarreal’s centre-forward Thierno Barry over a possible summer transfer, according to Marca.

Looking back at last season’s Premier League table, it’s no surprise that the club are emphasising securing a dependable, consistent, and clinical goalscorer. Although David Moyes did well to stabilise the side after arriving in January, their attacking struggles persisted—with no player reaching double figures in the league and Iliman Ndiaye’s modest return of nine goals standing as the club’s highest tally in the competition.

The Toffees are now looking to add sufficient firepower to their frontline, and Villareal’s Barry, who impressed last season with 23 goal contributions, has been earmarked for a possible transfer.

According to Marca, the France U21 star has piqued the interest of several clubs in the Premier League, including Everton, who are now set to ‘intensify’ talks to bring the forward to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

After seeing their initial offer turned down, the Spanish outlet reports that the Merseyside club are now set to return with an improved bid closer to his £34m release clause as they look to finalise the deal.

Barry to Everton

In a boost for the Toffees, Villarreal are open to softening their stance on his release clause as long as the figures are considered ‘satisfactory’ and the player pushes for a departure from the Estadio de la Cerámica, as per the report.

Just as Beto rediscovered his form under Moyes, Jake O’Brien re-emerged as a dependable figure in the second half of the campaign, and Carlos Alcaraz thrived in a dynamic midfield role reminiscent of Lucas Paquetá—it’s evident that certain players are tailor-made for specific managerial styles.

That’s precisely the case with Barry, whose attributes mirror those of a classic Moyes forward—combining power, pace, relentless work ethic, and finishing—in a way strikingly similar to Michail Antonio’s successful spell under the Scottish manager.

While the 22-year-old is a perfect fit for Moyes-ball, whether the Friedkin Group are willing to match Villarreal’s £34m valuation — a fee that would rank among the club’s record signings— remains to be seen.