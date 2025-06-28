West Ham in talks to sign Reims highly-rated forward Adama Bojang

West Ham United are in talks to sign Reims’ highly-rated forward Adama Bojang this summer but face a battle with Premier League rivals Brentford, according to The Sun.

The 21-year-old came to the limelight in his home country with eye-catching performances for his local team, Steve Biko FC. He was also one of the standout performers at the 2023 U20 African Cup of Nations, where he reportedly attracted the interest of several top European clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea, before eventually moving to French side Reims.

It appears the youngster is now back on the radar of Premier League clubs, as the Sun claims that West Ham are in talks to sign Bojang but face competition from London rivals Brentford to sign the Gambia international this summer.

For the Bees, the report notes that the club have initiated talks for the wonder kid in light of Bryan Mbeumo’s imminent departure to Old Trafford and are optimistic about closing the deal for a £5m fee.

However, the Hammers are set to battle with their counterparts for Bojang’s signature, as the report adds that the East Londoners are in talks with the 6ft 1in forward’s entourage as they look to trump Brentford to his signature.

The ‘next Emmanuel Adebayor’

The Sun reports that Graham Potter’s side admires his qualities and views him as a prospect for the club’s future amid uncertainties surrounding Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio’s tenure.

Bojang is one of the fast-rising young talents in Europe. He was impressive in his loan spell with 27-time Swiss champions Grasshoppers, where he notched six goals, including a hat-trick against FC Luzern and a brace against INEOS-owned FC Lausanne-Sport.

Although his goalscoring prowess was clear at the U20 African Cup of Nations, the youngster has since evolved into a more rounded forward. His relentless off-the-ball work, ball-carrying ability, creativity, and physical strength — which allows him to effortlessly ride challenges — now make him a complete attacking asset, with the potential for a breakout year in the Premier League.

Now, with Brentford also reportedly in talks to sign Bojang, the Hammers will need to act swiftly to secure the signature of the Gambia international, who is described by the report as ‘one of the most promising African talents of his generation.’