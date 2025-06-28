West Ham keen on signing Nice centre-forward Evann Guessand

West Ham United are in battle with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race to sign prolific centre-forward Evann Guessand from Nice this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old progressed through Nice’s academy, where his performances earned him a regular spot in France’s youth-level sides, from U16 to U18, before he switched nationalities to represent the current African champions, the Ivory Coast.

After successful loan spells at Nantes and Swiss side Lausanne-Sport, the 6ft 1 forward became a part of the first team, where he has since established himself as the indispensable first-choice.

He was in prolific form last season, netting 13 goals and providing 10 assists, so it’s no surprise several clubs, including West Ham and Wolves, have signalled their interest in signing him.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hammers have now entered the race to sign Guessand and are set to battle with Wolves for the signature of the France-born Ivory Coast international.

The East Londoners explored a move for the prolific forward in the winter, but Nice were hesitant to let their key player leave in the middle of their top-four race.

However, the report adds that West Ham remain keen on the Ivorian forward as Graham Potter looks to ‘revive’ his attack amid uncertainties surrounding the future of Michail Antonio, whose contract will expire at the end of the month.

Prolific forward

With three years left on his contract at Allianz Riviera, Daily Mail reports that the forward is expected to be available in the market for a fee worth up to £25m.

Much like Mohammed Kudus, Guessand is a versatile forward who can play across the frontline but thrives when drifting inside from the right flank—a trait that has led to comparisons with Mohamed Salah.

His statistics from last season reflect his quality, and his attributes align well with the demands of English top-flight football. Above his goalscoring prowess, the Ivorian possesses rapid pace, strength, relentless pressing, link-up play, and aerial strength, which would be vital to reviving Potter’s attack next season.

With a modest £25 million valuation, West Ham can’t afford to let such opportunities slip and will need to act swiftly to trump Wolves in signing the Ivorian star this summer.