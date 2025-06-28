Man Utd ‘like’ Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike

Manchester United reportedly ‘like’ Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, as per GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils finished the 2023/24 campaign in eighth position, and this was their worst Premier League campaign at that time. So, it was thought that they couldn’t perform any worse, and things would go upwards from there.

However, they proved everyone wrong by finishing 15th last term. They were poor going forward and struggled to prevent the opposition from scoring.

So, the Red Devils are looking to reinforce multiple areas of the squad before the next campaign to help Ruben Amorim turn the situation around.

At first, they have been working to bolster the frontline and have been in negotiations with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo, having already purchased Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Now, GiveMeSport report that Amorim’s side are looking to bolster the centre-forward position as well and have prioritised signing Viktor Gyokeres. But the deal has become complicated following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Ekitike to Man Utd

United are open to parting ways with Rasmus Hojlund after his disappointing performances last term, and as a potential replacement for him, they ‘like’ Ekitike as Gyokeres’ alternative.

However, Frankfurt don’t want to let him leave for anything less than £84m, and United believe purchasing him would be an expensive gamble, which might not be a sensible move. So, they are willing to go for an experienced, more proven striker.

Among the names Man Utd have been linked with in recent weeks, Jean-Philippe Mateta fits this description perfectly. With his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, he can be purchased for a reasonable price.

Ekitike enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 22 goals and registering 12 assists in all competitions. Moreover, he guided his team to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top three.

The Frenchman is a talented player and possesses high potential, so he would be a great coup for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. However, Frankfurt’s valuation is inflated, and United would be better off exploring other options should they not lower their price.