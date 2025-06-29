Tottenham Hotspur ready to pay Eberechi Eze release clause this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are set to have a busy transfer window this summer and have started business on a good note by making Mathys Tel’s loan from Bayern Munich into a permanent deal.

With the Frenchman’s transfer in place, a few more attackers could join the club in the summer as the Lilywhites gear up for a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2023.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are interested in signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and would be willing to trigger his £68 million release clause to get the deal done.

The Eagles are also open to the prospect of offering their crosstown rivals more favourable payment terms as long as they get £45 million upfront, the source has added.

Eze was brilliant for Palace last season with his 14 goals and 11 assists, most importantly scoring in the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May.

He has primarily played for the Londoners as an attacking midfielder but can be deployed down the flanks, therefore providing his managers with the luxury to use him in multiple positions on the pitch.

Eze the kind of profile Tottenham need

Eberechi Eze would be a great signing for Tottenham Hotspur as they would benefit from having a profile which their squad has lacked since several years.

The 26-year-old is a great free-kick taker, carries the ball well from midfield into the final third and can score goals from long range or by making late runs into the box.

Without the ball, he works hard to win it back and that is a valuable characteristic to have in midfield if Thomas Frank plans to use just one defensive midfielder.

Moreover, with Dejan Kulusevski likely to continue featuring on the right flank going forward, Eze will continue to have regular game time in an advanced role in midfield alongside James Maddison.

Personal terms with Spurs are unlikely to be much of an issue for Eze given that he is earning only £100,000 per week at Crystal Palace. It will be interesting to see when the Lilywhites will look to close the deal out as a player like him will be valuable to have in pre-season to build the team around for the manager.