Manchester United plotting £34 million bid for Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is looking to phase out Andre Onana ahead of next season and will look into the transfer market for a replacement. His back-up from last season, Altay Bayindir, lacks the experience to be the number one shot-stopper at Old Trafford and has failed to make the most of his limited opportunities last season as well.

According to Caught Offside, United are pondering over a switch for Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi. The Italian kept 18 clean sheets in 44 appearances in 2024/25 and was one of the standout players in Serie A in his position. The Red Devils are plotting a £34 million bid for Carnesecchi although La Dea will look for closer to £43 million, as per the source.

Carnesecchi a good signing for United

If Manchester United are able to sign Marco Carnesecchi, they would have gotten their hands on a fantastic long-term replacement for Andre Onana for a fairly reasonable transfer fee. The 24-year-old has great reflexes and handles crosses into the box very well. He can also play the ball out from the back neatly, an attribute which most modern coaches require.

Carnesecchi’s transfer remains in the works and in order to reach an agreement with Atalanta, Man United could offer some performance related add-ons to come closer to the goalkeeper’s valuation. And while not much is known yet regarding personal terms, that is not likely to be an issue given the step up the player would make although European football could be a dealbreaker.

Having finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final, Manchester United will not be in any of the continental competitions next season and that could prove to be a hurdle in their attempts to sign players not just from a financial perspective but also a sporting viewpoint. It remains to be seen where Carnesecchi sits in that regard.