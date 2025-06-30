Everton to ‘accelerate’ efforts to sign Thierno Barry

Everton reportedly want to ‘accelerate’ efforts to sign Villarreal star Thierno Barry, as per transfer journalist Matteo Moretto.

Following nine years at Goodison Park, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave as a free agent at the end of this month. He showcased glimpses of his qualities previously, but never managed to flourish in his career due to injury problems.

Armando Borja was signed on a loan deal from Chelsea to add depth to the centre-forward position last summer. But he was sent back to the Blues at the end of last term.

So, Everton currently have Beto and Youssef Chermiti as options for the centre-forward position. Although the Brazilian displayed bright performances after David Moyes’ arrival as the manager last term, the Portuguese hasn’t been able to showcase his best in the Premier League yet.

Therefore, the Scottish boss is prioritising signing a new striker in this transfer window to replace Calvert-Lewin.

Now, on X, Moretto says that Everton have identified Barry as the ‘number one’ target to reinforce the frontline and are willing to ‘accelerate’ efforts to seal the deal.

Barry to Everton

The journalist previously claimed that the Frenchman has a contract until 2029 at Estadio de la Cerámica and has a £34m release clause. The Toffees are prepared to trigger the clause to sign him.

Moyes likes tall and strong centre-forwards, and the 22-year-old fits perfectly into his system as his height is 6ft 5in. Moreover, he is good in the air.

The forward enjoyed a promising campaign in La Liga last term, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 25 starts. Additionally, he guided Marcelino’s side to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top five.

Following that, he was selected to play for the France team in the U21 European Championship this summer and helped his side reach the semi-final before losing to Germany.

He is a talented player and possesses high potential, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they eventually manage to secure his service before the start of next season.

Meanwhile, Everton want a new right-back as well, along with a striker, and are reportedly keen on signing Kenny Tete as a free agent. But Fulham are also willing to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term.