Everton plot swoop to sign Nicolás Tagliafico

Everton have ‘entered the fray’ to sign Argentine left-back Nicolás Tagliafico this summer, according to Spanish outlet Orgullo Biri.

Tagliafico has had quite the sojourn in top-flight football since breaking out as a 19-year-old for Argentine side Banfield in 2011. He enjoyed his most successful spell in Amsterdam, where he featured for Ajax from 2018 to 2022, winning several accolades, including three Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups.

His trophy-laden career also extends to the international stage, where he has won the Copa America twice and was also part of the historic 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Last season, he featured for French side Lyon, where he made 33 appearances and provided eight goal contributions. His experience in the top flight is an asset that would prove invaluable, and it’s no surprise several clubs, including Everton, are vying for his signature.

According to Orgullo Biri, the Toffees have ‘entered the fray’ to sign the Argentina international this summer.

The report adds that the Merseyside club are actively pursuing a deal to complete a swoop for the Argentine left-back, who is also of keen interest to Sevilla, AS Roma, and Atletico Madrid.

Tagliafico is valued at £5m by Transfermarkt, but following the expiration of his six-month deal with Lyon last winter, the Toffees can sign him on a bargain free transfer should they decide to intensify talks to bring him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

Experienced full-back

While Nathan Patterson, Jake O’Brien, and club legend Séamus Coleman are the right-back options at David Moyes’ disposal, Ukrainian international defender Vitaliy Mykolenko is the only recognisable left-back in the squad, prompting concerns over fatigue and the lack of an adequate replacement in the event of injury.

Ashley Young, despite being a right back, has deputised in the position when called upon, but the 39-year-old has since left the club as a free agent, so Everton need reinforcements at left-back ahead of next season.

Tagliafico would hand Moyes an experienced defender who excels in every facet of the game, with his set-piece deliveries also an additional plus.

His addition should be a no-brainer for the club, especially when he’ll be joining on a free transfer. His performances for Lyon last season, particularly in the Europa League, showed that he’s still very much the combative full-back he was, which put him on the radar of several top clubs while at Ajax.