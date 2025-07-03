Tottenham open talks to sign Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The Lilywhites have been pretty quiet in this transfer window after appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs reportedly want a new wide forward and have been linked with Eberechi Eze, Antoine Semenyo, and Bryan Mbeumo. However, the Englishman is inclined to join Arsenal, while the Ghanaian has recently agreed to sign an extension with AFC Bournemouth.

The Cameroonian, on the other hand, is keen on joining Manchester United, but the Red Devils have been struggling to agree on a deal in principle with Brentford.

After failing to buy their top choices, Tottenham have been forced to go deep into their wishlist and have now identified Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United as the primary option.

However, speaking on Football Insider, Brown says that Tottenham are also interested in Ramsey after monitoring his development over the last few years.

Ramsey to Tottenham

The player has concerns about whether he would be able to play regularly at Villa Park next season, so he could be open to leaving to take a new challenge in his career.

Unai Emery’s side would be ready to cash-in on him as they want to raise funds to reinforce the squad. Spurs have already held talks with the player’s representatives to enquire about the details of signing him, with Frank open to taking him on board.

Brown said:

“Tottenham have been looking at Jacob Ramsey. Thomas Frank rates him and he’s one Spurs have been interested in for a while. They’ve had scouts keeping an eye on his performances, and they’ve now spoken to his agent about what it would take to bring him in.”

Ramsey is valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final two years of his current contract. He is comfortable playing on the left flank and can also provide cover in the box-to-box role in a midfield three.

Ramsey is a talented player and is still just 24, so he might be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.