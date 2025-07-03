West Ham make ‘approach’ to sign Oscar Mingueza

West Ham United have reportedly made an ‘approach’ to sign Celta Vigo star Oscar Mingueza, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After ranking through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, the 26-year-old made his first team debut back in 2020 but found it difficult to play regularly at Camp Nou.

Therefore, he decided to leave and joined Celta Vigo in 2022. He initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings, but has established himself as a key player for Los Celestes in recent times.

Mingueza enjoyed a stellar campaign at Balaidos Stadium last term, scoring four goals and registering six assists in 31 league starts. Moreover, he helped his side keep eight clean sheets.

Having displayed eye-catching performances in La Liga, he has secured his place in the Spanish national team, but plays as a rotational option under Luis De La Fuente.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that West Ham are interested in reinforcing the defensive department and have earmarked Mingueza as a serious option. They have already made an ‘approach’ to secure his service, and the player is open to moving to the London Stadium.

Mingueza to West Ham

The 26-year-old is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final year of his current contract. Therefore, Celta Vigo might be open to cashing-in on him to avoid losing him for free next year.

The journalist says that apart from Mingueza, El Hadji Malick Diouf of Slavia Prague is also on the Hammers’ radar, and they have already been in talks to purchase him. The player is ready to join the East London club.

Mingueza is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the RCB position and the right-back role. Moreover, he can provide cover in the RWB and LWB positions.

Following Vladimir Coufal’s departure, West Ham need a new right-sided defender, and Mingueza could be a shrewd acquisition as he is technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient going forward.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Hammers eventually manage to secure the Spain international’s service in this transfer window.