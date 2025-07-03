West Ham eye move to sign Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, as per the Daily Mail.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Hammers are set to undergo a major rebuild under Graham Potter’s guidance in this transfer window.

Danny Ings, Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, and Vladimir Coufal have left the club upon the expiration of their contracts at the end of last month.

Moreover, Michail Antonio’s contract has expired, but the East London club have yet to officially confirm his departure. Additionally, Emerson Palmieri, Mohammed Kudus, and Guido Rodríguez have been linked with a move away from the club.

Considering Fabianski has left, West Ham need a new goalkeeper to support Alphonse Areola. The Daily Mail report that the East London club are interested in Hermansen and could make a concrete approach over the coming days or weeks.

The 24-year-old is valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. So, they are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money for him, but because of their relegation, the Foxes might be forced to let him leave in a cut-price deal.

Hermansen to West Ham

Apart from Potter’s side, Chelsea are also interested in the Dane. The Blues have showcased their prowess in clinching their targets in the transfer market in recent years, so it would be difficult for West Ham to seal the deal should the West London club eventually make a concrete approach for him.

Although Leicester endured relegation last season, Hermansen showcased glimpses of his qualities. He is still just 24 and has plenty of time to develop his career.

Therefore, the Leicester star might be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually make a move to secure his service before the start of next season.

Meanwhile, apart from signing a new goalkeeper, West Ham want new fullbacks and a striker. Moreover, they could go for a wide forward if Kudus eventually leaves. Therefore, a busy summer lies ahead for the Irons.