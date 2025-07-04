West Ham in fierce battle to sign AC Milan star Yunus Musah

West Ham United are reportedly in a fierce battle to sign AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah, as per TEAMtalk.

After coming through Arsenal’s youth system, the 22-year-old joined Valencia back in 2019. He was initially assigned to Los Ches’ reserve team but took no time to break into the first team and made his first team debut the following year.

The midfielder moved to the Rossoneri a couple of years ago and played a key role at San Siro Stadium in recent campaigns, helping his side win the Supercoppa Italiana last term.

However, TEAMtalk claim that Milan are open to cashing-in on the USA international, and the player is ready to leave to take a new challenge in his career following the Italian giants’ failure to qualify for European football next season.

West Ham are interested in the youngster and have already held ‘discussions’ to learn about the details of signing him, but haven’t made a concrete approach yet.

They need to act quickly to purchase Musah as Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also plotting a swoop for him, and they have already held initial talks with the player’s representatives.

Musah to West Ham

Napoli are also in this race and previously agreed on a deal in principle with Milan worth around £21m, including add-ons. But the Rossoneri have decided to increase the price and are now demanding around £21m plus bonuses.

So the Azzurri have backed off, and the negotiations have stalled. Musah was even open to joining Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, as he ‘admires’ Antonio Conte greatly, but Milan’s firm stance has forced him to consider other options.

Therefore, a return to England is seemingly a real possibility for Musah, and West Ham could be his next destination. But they also don’t want to match Milan’s asking price and are hoping that the 19-time Serie A champions would lower their valuation.

Musah is a dynamic, hard-working player and is comfortable playing in the box-to-box role. Moreover, he can be deployed in the double midfield pivot position.

The 22-year-old’s attributes would be more suited for a physical league like the Premier League. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him.