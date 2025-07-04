Tottenham launch formal bid to sign Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After purchasing Mathys Tel permanently this summer, the Lilywhites currently have the Frenchman, Son Heung-min, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, and Dejan Kulusevski as primary options for the flanks.

Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon have returned following their respective loan spells, but they aren’t likely to stay. On the other hand, it has been suggested that Spurs might be open to letting Son leave following their South Korean tour in the pre-season. He is edging towards the twilight of his career, and his existing deal will expire at the end of next season.

So, Thomas Frank is planning to purchase a new wide forward, and Kudus has emerged as the primary option. On TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham launched a £55m bid to seal the deal, but the Hammers have rejected the offer as they don’t want to let him leave for anything less than £65m.

The East London club believe their valuation is justifiable considering he has a £84m release clause in his current contract. Tottenham previously saw their opening £50m bid rejected, so this was their second proposal.

Kudus to Tottenham

West Ham want to raise funds by selling Kudus to bolster the squad, and the player is keen on joining the Lilywhites to take the next step in his career. Although Tottenham’s second bid fell just short of Graham Potter’s side’s valuation, talks between both parties continue.

Other clubs are also interested in the Ghanaian international, but the North London club are currently most advanced in sealing the deal.

Kudus is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing on either flank. Moreover, he can provide cover in the CAM role. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Although the 24-year-old struggled to showcase his best last term, he is a highly talented player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.