Everton ‘willing’ to spend big to sign Conor Gallagher

Everton are reportedly ‘willing’ to spend big to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through Chelsea’s youth system, the 25-year-old went out on loan on several occasions and came into the spotlight following an impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Following that, the Blues decided to give him the opportunity in the first team, and he was a key player for Mauricio Pochettino in the 2023/24 campaign. Still, they opted to cash-in on him and Los Rojiblancos purchased him last summer.

The Englishman was a key player in Diego Simeone’s starting eleven during the early stages of last term. But, he lost his importance towards the end and started only one game in the Club World Cup. He was even taken off at the interval in that fixture.

Now, Fichajes state that following Johnny Cardozo and Alejandro Baena’s arrival, Gallagher’s future has become uncertain at Estadio Metropolitano and they would be open to cashing-in on him should they receive a lucrative proposal.

Despite his struggles in La Liga, Everton are interested in him and could be ‘willing’ to make a proposal worth around £43m to lure the Englishman to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Gallagher to Everton

However, purchasing the 25-year-old won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Wolverhampton Wanderers are also in this race. Moreover, they would be open to paying a similar fee to the Toffees.

Gallagher is an energetic midfielder and likes to be deployed in the box-to-box role. He isn’t the most technically gifted player, but his biggest asset is his energy and the ability to press relentlessly.

Therefore, although he struggled in a technical league like La Liga, his strongest attributes are perfect for the Premier League. Moreover, David Moyes’ system would be ideal for him.

So, he would be a great coup for Everton should they purchase him. However, Moyes’ side should look to finalise the operation for a lower fee, given Gallagher’s current peripheral role in Simeone’s squad.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the start of next season.