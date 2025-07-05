Tottenham battling with West Ham to sign Evann Guessand

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with West Ham United to sign OGC Nice star Evann Guessand, as per Football Insider.

After becoming the Lilywhites’ new manager, Thomas Frank is prioritising strengthening the frontline this summer. However, Spurs’ main issue last season wasn’t scoring goals; rather, they struggled with defensive frailties.

Although they scored 64 goals in the Premier League, they finished with a negative goal difference. Chelsea scored as many as the North London club and ended in fourth position.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham. Now, Football Insider state that Frank’s side are keen on signing Guessand but are seeing him as an alternative option should they eventually fail to secure Kudus’ service.

Nice don’t want to let the Ivory Coast international leave but want up to £25m if they are forced to cash-in with the forward’s existing deal set to run until 2028.

Apart from Tottenham, West Ham are also in this race, moreover, Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also expressed their interest in him having been impressed by his performances last term.

Battle

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign in Ligue 1 last term, scoring 12 goals and registering eight assists in 33 appearances. Moreover, he helped his side finish fourth in the league, meaning they have qualified for the Champions League qualifying round.

Guessand, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position as well as on the right flank. He has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League.

West Ham are looking to revamp the squad under Graham Potter’s guidance. Danny Ings has left for free, while Michail Antonio’s contract has also expired so they need a new striker.

On the other hand, if Kudus leaves, they would have to find a suitable replacement for the Ghanaian international. Guessand could be an option for both positions should West Ham purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham or West Ham eventually manage to lure the African away from Allianz Riviera Stadium in this transfer window.