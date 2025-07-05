Tottenham interested in signing Fulham ace Antonee Robinson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, as per BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Premier League last term, providing 10 assists and keeping five clean sheets in 36 appearances. He helped his side finish mid-table.

Following his eye-catching performances, the USA international attracted a lot of attention early on this summer with Liverpool reportedly in for him. But they have decided to reinforce the left-back position by signing Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

Now, speaking on the LWOS YouTube channel, Mokbel says that Tottenham are interested in signing the Fulham star and could make a formal approach to seal the deal.

Mokbel said:

“Yeah, I think it depends on who you speak to. I have heard that rumour. I’ve heard it pretty substantially, but if you speak to others, and I’m hedging my bets there. I’ve heard there is an interest in the player from Tottenham,” Mokbel said. “I’m not sure how advanced it is or if it has the legs to come to fruition. If it’s the basic question of do Tottenham have an interest in Antonee Robinson, the answer to that is yes, whether that has legs, I’m not sure at the moment.”

Robinson to Tottenham

The 27-year-old has a contract until 2028 at Craven Cottage and is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt. So, Fulham are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him if they are forced to let him leave.

Tottenham currently have Destiny Udogie as the primary option for the left-back role. Ben Davies can also provide cover in this position but didn’t play many games in his preferred role in the last couple of seasons. Djed Spence is also efficient in the left-back position, although he is a right-sided defender by trait.

Considering Davies has turned 32, refreshing the left-back position this summer would be the right decision for Tottenham as they will have to play tougher games next season, having qualified for the Champions League.

Robinson was one of the best LBs in the Premier League last campaign and would be a great coup for the North London club should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Frank’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Danish boss is prioritising strengthening the frontline at Tottenham at the moment and the Lilywhites have been working on a deal to buy Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.